When Gowda pushed Siddaramaiah to present budget the first time

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday recalled how he became a financial expert.

It was JDS leader HD Deve Gowda, the then chief minister, who forced Siddaramaiah to present his first budget in 1994-95. Siddaramaiah said at the time he was neither a financial expert nor studied Economics.

“The discussion on the portfolios took place at Jalappa’s medical college office. Along with Devegowda and me, the late MP Prakash, Jalappa and PGR Sindhia were also present. I asked Deve Gowda to give me revenue but Jalappa wanted it. When I asked Deve Gowda which portfolio he would give me, he mentioned finance. I refused, but Deve Gowda insisted he needed someone trustworthy,” Siddaramaiah said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka told Siddaramahaiah that “you might have presented 17 budgets, but it is Devegeowda who gave you the chance to present the first one.”

Ashoka compared Siddaramaiah’s first budget in 1995 to the 17th in 2026. “Siddaramaiah’s first budget was 66 pages with 181 points and his 17th budget has 171 pages with 532 points. He completed his first budget in one hour, whereas now he took 3.31 hours. Siddaramaiah who alleged that he was called a shepherd who cannot count 100 sheep has the capacity of counting one lakh sheep now, but Siddaramaiah failed in this class,” he said.

Ashoka said Siddaramaiah is not in a position to say whether he would be able to present the budget next year.

“Siddaramaiah is pointing it to the party high command and if they agrees, he will present,’’ Ashoka said.