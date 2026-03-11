Yellow alert issued for coastal Karnataka as temperatures rise

MANGALURU: A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal districts of Karnataka as temperatures continue to rise across the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Authorities have urged residents to take precautions as several districts are witnessing above-normal temperatures.

Data released by the IMD for the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on March 11 shows that many parts of Karnataka recorded maximum temperatures between 33°C and 37°C. The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada recorded one of the highest temperatures in the state at 37°C, while Udupi registered 35.8°C with a relatively high minimum temperature of24°C. Uttara Kannada recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6°C and a minimum temperature of 21.2°C. The weather department said humidity levels along the coast could make conditions feel hotter than the recorded temperature.

Several interior districts of Karnataka also recorded relatively high temperatures during the period. Among them, Kalaburgi recorded the maximum temperature of 36.6°C, while Haveri registered 36.4°C. Bidar recorded 36.3°C and Raichur 36.1°C. Districts such as Bagalkote (35.9°C), Belagavi (35.4°C), Shivamogga (35.3°C) and Ballari (35°C) also reported high daytime temperatures, suggesting a gradual rise in heat levels across several parts of the state.

The yellow alert for coastal districts indicates that people should remain cautious and take preventive measures to avoid heat-related illnesses. Authorities have advised residents to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, particularly between noon and 3 p.m.

Health officials have urged people to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, buttermilk, lemon water, or tender coconut water to prevent dehydration. Wearing light cotton clothing, using hats or umbrellas while outdoors, and limiting strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day are also recommended.

Special care has been advised for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with pre-existing illnesses. Medical experts have warned that symptoms such as dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, muscle cramps, or fainting could indicate heat-related illness and should not be ignored.

Authorities have also cautioned against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles even for short periods, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly.

The alert said residents should remain alert and follow advisories issued by the IMD and health authorities in the coming days as temperatures are expected to remain above normal across several parts of the state.