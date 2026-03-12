At CLP meet, CM Siddaramaiah hints at presenting next budget

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah used the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to send out a message that he will continue as CM for the full term, and claimed he will present the 18th budget for the fiscal year 2027-28. “In my next budget, I will ensure that each and every minister speaks on the demands of their departments,” he was quoted as saying by a legislator.

Meanwhile, Malavalli MLA and Karnataka Pollution Control Board chairman PM Narendraswamy raised the issue of delay in the decision to implement internal quota for SCs as it will damage the party’s prospects. He appealed to the CM to resolve the issue at the earliest, suggesting a meeting of all MLAs hailing from SC communities before the March 27 special cabinet meeting called to take a decision. A consensus should be evolved, he added.

Many MLAs sought more grants, which Siddaramaiah promised to consider in the supplementary budget if adequate revenue is generated. “The budget has been well prepared. More funds have been given to all departments than last time. Although the expected assistance from the Centre has not been received, the financial position is good,” Siddaramaiah stated.