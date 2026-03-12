At CLP meet, CM Siddaramaiah hints at presenting next budget

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah used the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to send out a message that he will continue as CM for the full term, and claimed he will present the 18th budget for the fiscal year 2027-28. “In my next budget, I will ensure that each and every minister speaks on the demands of their departments,” he was quoted as saying by a legislator.
Meanwhile, Malavalli MLA and Karnataka Pollution Control Board chairman PM Narendraswamy raised the issue of delay in the decision to implement internal quota for SCs as it will damage the party’s prospects. He appealed to the CM to resolve the issue at the earliest, suggesting a meeting of all MLAs hailing from SC communities before the March 27 special cabinet meeting called to take a decision. A consensus should be evolved, he added.
Many MLAs sought more grants, which Siddaramaiah promised to consider in the supplementary budget if adequate revenue is generated. “The budget has been well prepared. More funds have been given to all departments than last time. Although the expected assistance from the Centre has not been received, the financial position is good,” Siddaramaiah stated.
He advised ministers to be present in both Houses, and urged Legislative Assembly and Council members to actively participate in the proceedings.
According to a source, he gave tips to MLAs to communicate in an effective language with the people on issues of petrol and gas to counter the BJP. He said every MLA should participate in the budget discussion with the correct facts and figures. Siddaramaiah advised the ruling party to collectively fight the opposition and not budge under their verbal attack. Almost all ministers and legislators took part in the meeting.
MLAs lock horns
The CLP witnessed tense moments when Bangarpete MLA SN Narayanaswamy locked horns with Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda. Narayanaswamy alleged that Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Rajendra Kumar Kataria is indifferent to him and even targeted him for demanding the officer be transferred.
“About 50 MLAs have signed a letter and submitted to the CM, appealing that the officer be changed, but he is targeting me,” said Narayanaswamy, a former revenue official. Rajegowda took strong exception to Narayanaswamy and alleged that he was indirectly targeting Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, despite his good work.
DCM DK Shivakumar intervened and instructed legislators not to speak about issues related to bureaucrats at CLP meetings. Narayanaswamy walked out of CLP, according to sources.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who set a record by presenting his 17th budget as Finance Minister recently, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who completed six years as KPCC president, were felicitated.