CNG autos, cabs jittery over fuel crunch, price hike in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Amid concerns over tightened LPG supplies in the city, CNG vehicle users, particularly auto-rickshaw drivers, and CNG cab driver said they are facing the brunt of the price rising from Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg. Still they are rushing to filling stations fearing a possible disruption in CNG availability.

Auto drivers say rising CNG prices are adding to their difficulties. Fuel costs have increased from around Rs 64 per kg earlier this month to nearly Rs 80 per kg now, putting pressure on daily earnings.

Rudramurthy, General Secretary of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), said drivers are reluctant to increase fares despite the steep hike. “If we ask for more money, commuters may refuse to travel,” he said. With most rides booked through app-based platforms where fares are fixed in advance, drivers say they have little flexibility to offset the rising costs.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola-Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said the situation has become increasingly difficult for drivers. According to him, CNG prices have also increased by Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg.

He added that supply constraints are also causing problems, with drivers facing long waiting times at filling stations due to limited stock and pressure issues in storage tanks. “Stocks are not reaching regularly, and the waiting time has increased significantly,” he said.