Congress brass decision on leadership row after Karnataka budget session?

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing budget session of the state legislature, speculation is rife that the Congress high command has reached a decision on the leadership change issue, which will culminate in an official announcement as soon as the session concludes on March 27.

The top brass will take a decision in consultation with both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, informed sources told The New Indian Express.

Shivakumar, who on Tuesday hosted a dinner for Congress legislators to mark six years as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, has reportedly conveyed to the high command that he is ready to quit as state Congress president, sources added. “He will resign as soon as the high command gives him a green signal,” a Congress leader said.

Now, the ball is in the high command’s court to take a call on both the CM’s post and that of the KPCC chief. The development is significant in the wake of Shivakumar saying that he will not reveal whom he met during his recent two-day visit to Delhi.