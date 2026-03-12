Congress, Opposition MLAs oppose move to shut community health centres in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Legislators from Ruling Congress and Opposition BJP-JDS alliance on Wednesday took strong exception to the state government’s decision to shut 270 community health centres (CHCs). Raising the matter in the Assembly, JDS MLA Sharada Puryanaik said the CHCs, which did not register 30 labour cases a month, were being closed. The staff of such CHCs were being shifted to taluk hospitals.

LoP R Ashoka said people would revolt against the government if hospitals are shut. Congress MLA BR Patil expressed his anger at the government’s inaction in this regard. In the absence of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil tried to defend the government, but in vain.

Plots for farmers soon: DKS

DCM DK Shivakumar said farmers, who have parted with their land for Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout developed by BDA in Yelahanka, will be given plots soon.

Responding to Yelahanka BJP MLA SR Vishwanath, Shivakumar said the government is losing Rs 1,000 crore every year as the court is not giving permission for allotment of plots. Steps will be taken to give 9,600 plots to farmers soon.

Gowda demands Rs 100 cr

Stating that the CM has allocated only Rs 10 crore to tackle the problems faced by coconut farmers, Congress MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda said it should be increased to Rs 100 crore.