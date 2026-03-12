Conmen use fake Kerala lottery to cheat Gadag folk

GADAG: A fraud network using the name and emblem of the Kerala government has allegedly been cheating people in Gadag district through a fake lottery scheme. According to sources, the fraudsters send messages to random mobile numbers claiming that the recipient has won a lottery prize of `15 lakh.

The message is followed by a PDF certificate bearing the Kerala government emblem and the national emblem, giving the impression that the lottery is genuine.

Victims are then asked to pay `8,000 as a processing fee to claim the prize money. Believing the certificate to be authentic, several people have reportedly transferred the amount online. The fraudulent activity is said to be increasing in Gadag and nearby districts, with many unsuspecting residents falling into the trap.

The scammers first send a message stating that the recipient has won a lottery. If the person responds or clicks the link, they receive a certificate claiming they have won Rs 15 lakh. The certificate prominently displays the emblem of the Kerala government to make it appear legitimate.