Conmen use fake Kerala lottery to cheat Gadag folk

GADAG: A fraud network using the name and emblem of the Kerala government has allegedly been cheating people in Gadag district through a fake lottery scheme. According to sources, the fraudsters send messages to random mobile numbers claiming that the recipient has won a lottery prize of `15 lakh.
The message is followed by a PDF certificate bearing the Kerala government emblem and the national emblem, giving the impression that the lottery is genuine.
Victims are then asked to pay `8,000 as a processing fee to claim the prize money. Believing the certificate to be authentic, several people have reportedly transferred the amount online. The fraudulent activity is said to be increasing in Gadag and nearby districts, with many unsuspecting residents falling into the trap.
The scammers first send a message stating that the recipient has won a lottery. If the person responds or clicks the link, they receive a certificate claiming they have won Rs 15 lakh. The certificate prominently displays the emblem of the Kerala government to make it appear legitimate.
Sources say the fraudsters are exploiting the popularity of Kerala lotteries, which were once well-known in Karnataka, to lure victims. They claim that the Rs 8,000 payment is a mandatory processing fee required to release the prize amount.
Despite several people reportedly losing money, many victims have not filed complaints with the police out of fear or embarrassment.
The scam came to light after a resident of Ron town shared details about the incident on social media. Several others responded to the post saying they had received similar messages. However, the post was later deleted.
A resident of Ron, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the certificate carrying the Kerala government logo convinced many people that the lottery was genuine.
“Several people transferred `8,000 believing the message to be true. Later, they realised they had been cheated. People should not trust such lottery messages,” the resident said. Meanwhile, an official from the Gadag police department said that no formal complaints have been received so far.
However, the police are conducting awareness campaigns both online and offline to educate the public about cyber frauds and have urged people to remain cautious and avoid responding to suspicious lottery messages.