Dakshina Kannada’s GDP will go up by 2 per cent if 'situation' improves: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday that if the law and order situation in the coastal region improves, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) there could go up by 2% in the next two years.

Replying to Mangaluru MLA Vedavyas Kamath, who sought details regarding investments by IT companies in the coastal region, Kharge said if the situation improves, the region has the potential to attract huge investments.

The GDP of Bengaluru is 39.9% and that of Dakshina Kannada is just 5.4%. There is a huge gap. “If we create an atmosphere favourable for investments, Dakshina Kannada’s GDP will go up by 2% in the next two years. It is not just your (MLA) responsibility, but also mine,” Kharge said.

Kharge said the government has brought the Udupi-Mangaluru-Manipal cluster under the local accelerator programme.