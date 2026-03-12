Denied BJP MLC ticket, Lingaraj Patil quits post

HUBBALLI: Upset with the BJP’s decision to field SV Sankanur from West Graduate constituency of the Legislative Council for the third time, senior BJP leader Lingaraj Patil quit as chairman of Disciplinary Committee of the BJP state unit.

Patil said despite serving the party for 37 years, he has been forced to beg for the ticket. “The party no longer needs me. I am greatly upset by the party’s attitude. Those coming from the other parties are being entertained repeatedly,” he alleged.

Patil said he would remain with the BJP but asked the party to reconsider its decision.

Patil said the party’s core committee had shortlisted his name along with Sankanur. He said Sankanur had promised that he would not contest for the third time. He also claimed the support of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Basavaeraj Bommai.

He said loyal workers, who had built the party through hard work, were being ignored, recalling that when the party was no force in the region, he was one among those leaders who helped the party come to power.