Electrical contractors in Karnataka demand clarity on Occupancy Certificates

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors’ Association staged a protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday, demanding clarity from the State government on Occupancy Certificates (OC) and electricity connections for buildings under construction or already completed.

The protest, organised to press for several demands affecting builders, contractors and property owners, drew support from several political leaders. Former deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan, Legislative Council Opposition chief whip N Ravikumar, former MLA MP Renukacharya, MLA CK Ramamurthy, and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ravi Krishna Reddy and others participated. The leaders criticised the state government and assured protesters that the issue would be raised during the ongoing legislative session.

Ashwath Narayan accused the government of imposing stringent conditions for providing electricity connections to houses under construction. “People struggling to build homes are being subjected to unnecessary rules before electricity connections are granted. In the name of implementing Supreme Court guidelines, the government is harassing citizens. The government must take decisions for the people,” he said.

Association president C Ramesh said the state government should issue clear guidelines regarding OCs or Completion Certificates for buildings that obtained temporary electricity connections after April 2025, in line with a Supreme Court order. He pointed out that lakhs of consumers had taken temporary electricity connections and begun construction activities in converted and non-converted lands, often with bank loans.

“If the Supreme Court order is implemented strictly, lakhs of citizens could face financial, mental and social hardships. The government should grant appropriate exemptions to buildings that have already obtained temporary electricity connections or approvals, so that consumers who have already constructed houses are not adversely affected,” Ramesh said.