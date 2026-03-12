Finish road works by April-end: Greater Bengaluru Authority chief Maheshwar Rao
BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao gave instructions to complete development work undertaken in the five urban corporations under GBA jurisdiction, by April-end.
He stated that the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Scheme has been allocated Rs 1,000crore for ward development and Rs 1,241 crore for asphalting works of main and sub-main roads under the Capital Support Scheme for Special Infrastructure. Rao directed the engineers to expedite development works of main and sub-main roads and ward roads in the city.
“Before the onset of the monsoon, dredging of canals and asphalting should be completed by end of April, working day and night. Engineers must submit a report with photographs after work starts,” he said.
Rao also spoke about development of Suraksha-75 junctions and said the urban planner and WRI under the chief engineer of the planning and coordination department should inspect the maps of junction works and works undertaken, and submit a report to the chief engineer. Based on the report, officers in charge of junctions should focus on development work and develop them so the public can cross roads safely and use the junctions smoothly.
“Officers from the quality control department at the municipal level should maintain the quality of junction work and confirm its quality,” he said.
Central Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said asphalting work has already started in most places. Officers have been instructed to take up work in the remaining sections quickly, and complete them within the time limit. Work has already started at two places.
Additional Development Commissioners Digvijay Bodke, Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Naveen Kumar, Raju, and all chief engineers and executive engineers of various divisions were present.