Finish road works by April-end: Greater Bengaluru Authority chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao gave instructions to complete development work undertaken in the five urban corporations under GBA jurisdiction, by April-end.

He stated that the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Scheme has been allocated Rs 1,000crore for ward development and Rs 1,241 crore for asphalting works of main and sub-main roads under the Capital Support Scheme for Special Infrastructure. Rao directed the engineers to expedite development works of main and sub-main roads and ward roads in the city.

“Before the onset of the monsoon, dredging of canals and asphalting should be completed by end of April, working day and night. Engineers must submit a report with photographs after work starts,” he said.