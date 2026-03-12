Karnataka digitally maps 1.43 crore land parcels

MANGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as one of the leading states in the country in the digitisation and geo-referencing of land records, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Rural Development.

The information was provided in response to a question on the progress of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), a Centrally-funded initiative, aimed at creating a transparent and accessible digital land records management system across India.

Nationally, approximately 43.11 crore land parcels have been geo-referenced out of nearly 58.15 crore parcels, translating to around 74.14% coverage. Karnataka has achieved a higher level of progress than the national average. Of the 1.65 crore land parcels in Karnataka, around 1.43 crore have already been geo-referenced, accounting for 86.54 %.