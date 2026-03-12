Karnataka digitally maps 1.43 crore land parcels

MANGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as one of the leading states in the country in the digitisation and geo-referencing of land records, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Rural Development.
The information was provided in response to a question on the progress of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), a Centrally-funded initiative, aimed at creating a transparent and accessible digital land records management system across India.
Nationally, approximately 43.11 crore land parcels have been geo-referenced out of nearly 58.15 crore parcels, translating to around 74.14% coverage. Karnataka has achieved a higher level of progress than the national average. Of the 1.65 crore land parcels in Karnataka, around 1.43 crore have already been geo-referenced, accounting for 86.54 %.
In comparison with other states, Karnataka’s progress is ahead of several large agrarian states but slightly behind those that have nearly completed geo-referencing. States such as Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu have achieved 100% geo-referencing, while Maharashtra has completed about 99.5% and Rajasthan about 99.37 %. Progress, however, remains limited in some states, including Odisha, where only about 1.18% of land parcels have been geo-referenced, while Kerala has mapped about 16.77 %.
Within South India, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have achieved complete geo-referencing of land parcels, while Telangana has covered around 81.14 %. The government also stated that Record of Rights documents are now available online for download in 31 states and UTs, enabling farmers and landowners to access land information through state portals. Karnataka provides such services through its official land records platform, allowing citizens to obtain land details digitally without visiting revenue offices.