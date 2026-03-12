Karnataka farmers need guideline rate revisions, says Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: To prevent injustice to farmers during land acquisition by ensuring they receive fair compensation, the guidance value is revised periodically, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The minister said that by periodic guidance value revision, the gap between the official rates and the market rates would be brought down and added that by doing so, the scope for ‘black money’ in land dealing would also decline.

He was replying to opposition MLC KS Naveen in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday, who raised the issue, stating that the compensation in several land acquisition cases was determined based on 2019 guidance value only, though the same was revised in 2023. He sought to know from the government if this had caused financial losses to farmers who lost their lands in the acquisition.