Karnataka government may abolish toll for 2-wheelers on NICE Road: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday said the government is considering abolishing toll collection for two-wheelers on NICE Road.

The minister was replying to Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda who had raised the issue of compensation for the farmers who had given up land for the NICE Road project during question hour on Wednesday.

Gowda complained that there was traffic congestion and accidents on the road and it lacked regular maintenance.

He said the agreement between the state government and Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) is coming to an end, but farmers who gave their lands have not received compensation. He sought details on the conditions laid down in the agreement and whether it was renewed. Gowda also questioned whether the company got the toll rate revisions approved by the government and if the government is considering bringing NICE Road under its ambit.

Jarkiholi said a cabinet sub-committee headed by Home Minister will examine the status of the project, the conditions laid down in the agreement, toll collection and

other issues.

The minister said once the committee submitted its report, the government would decide on the future course of action, including the plan to abolish tolls for two-wheelers.