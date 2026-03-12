Karnataka government orders watch panels to protect women, kids

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Municipal Administration has issued a circular directing all urban local bodies to form Women and Child Protection Watch Committees under the chairmanship of the mayor or chairperson.

The committees will include elected representatives, concerned officials, social workers and child representatives. They will be responsible for ensuring the effective implementation of child protection laws and safeguarding children’s rights.

The circular comes after years of demand from child rights activists and the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) to establish such watch committees at the municipal corporation and town panchayat levels.

The directive assigns them 16 responsibilities, including ensuring 100% birth registration and issuance of birth certificates for all children, and full immunisation coverage for children aged 0–16 years. The committees must also ensure 100% attendance in anganwadis, schools and colleges, with particular focus on girls.