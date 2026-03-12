Karnataka HC issues notice to civic officials on legality of One-Time Opportunity

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the principal secretary of the urban development department, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) chief commissioner, the commissioners of all five city corporations and other authorities regarding a PIL challenging the One-Time Opportunity process.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by K Laxmana, a retired government servant and city-based social worker.

The PIL alleged that the electronic displays violated safety norms and environmental regulations, and their owners were misusing the One-Time Opportunity process to convert them into commercial advertisements spaces.

“Declare that Rule 8(7)(vii) of the Greater Bengaluru Area (Advertisement) Rules, 2025, which allows conversion of self-serve electronic or digital advertisement (LED and LCD) hoardings to commercial advertisements through a One-Time Opportunity process, is arbitrary, capricious, unconstitutional, and liable to be struck down,” prayed the petitioner, requesting the court to quash the urban development department’s order dated February 4, 2026, appointing a nodal officer for the implementation of the One-Time Opportunity process.