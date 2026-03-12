Kharge urges Centre to carry out detailed excavation of ancient Buddhist monastery in Kalaburagi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the Union government to undertake detailed excavation of an ancient Buddhist monastery discovered in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

He added that several historical remains linked to the spread of Buddhism were yet to be properly studied or preserved.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour, Kharge said that he had written letters to the government requesting a survey and further excavation of the monastery believed to be connected with the spread of Buddhism during the period of the Satavahana dynasty.

Referring to historical accounts, he said that Buddhism had spread from Amaravati towards regions such as Kalaburagi and Raichur during that period.

Kharge said that he had earlier requested a survey of the Buddhist monastery found in his constituency. The survey had been completed, he said, but further excavation had not yet taken place despite repeated appeals to the government.

Highlighting the historical significance of the region, Kharge said Buddhist scholar Nagarjuna had played a major role in spreading Buddhism and promoting the monastic tradition. He also mentioned that several Buddhist symbols and temples exist along the Bhima River and Krishna River, stressing that these sites required protection and proper archaeological work.

“Further excavation should be carried out. Many such Buddhist temples and symbols exist along these rivers, and they should be taken care of,” Kharge said in the House.

The Congress leader said that he had raised the issue through written communication but had not received the desired response so far, urging the government to take steps to preserve the region’s historical and cultural heritage.