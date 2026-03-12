Karnataka

Retired judge probing fake certificates racket: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

JDS MLC TA Sharavana addresses the Council on Wednesday.
BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Wednesday that an investigation by a retired judge is on into allegations of issuing fake diploma certificates to promote clerks in the Transport Department.

Replying to TA Sharavana of JDS in the Council, Reddy said prima facie evidence suggests irregularities, involving not just the Transport Department, but also the Technical Education Department. Retired judge Narayana will conduct an investigation. A gazette notification in this regard has been issued.

Drawing the minister’s attention to candidates writing exams in Mysuru and Belagavi and also in Bengaluru within one hour, Sharavana sought action against those involved in the racket. Reddy said stern action will be taken against those found guilty.

Sharavana said the officials delayed in taking action despite submitting documents in December last.

