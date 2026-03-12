Sustainable data centre policy on anvil: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning a sustainable data centre policy, with concerns over huge environmental costs and requirement of a large quantity of water and power, said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge. He said the existing policy on data centres is being reviewed because of environmental concerns.

Kharge said generating 1MW requires one acre and Rs 70 crore. “We have to spend 25 million litres of water per MW per year per data centre. If you ask five question on ChatGPT, 500ml of water is needed, consumption is so high. But there is new technology, and treated water can be used. We will re-look the existing policy and come up with a sustainable one,’’ he told the Assembly.

According to the minister, data centres are needed for AI and other emerging technologies, but they also require a large quantity of water. Kharge was answering Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, who had raised the issue of data centre shortage in Bengaluru, in spite of its IT capital status.

The government has not set up data centre parks anywhere, because of which private players are forced to shift to different places. Mumbai has the highest number of data centres, followed by Chennai and Delhi. Bengaluru is in fifth place but in the first spot when it comes to Artificial Intelligence technology, social media, online platforms, cloud computing and other technologies. For all these, there is a need for large data centres.