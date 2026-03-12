Third death in 12 days as wild elephant kills coffee grower in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A coffee grower lost his life in a wild elephant attack in Kodagu on Thursday, marking the third death due to elephant attacks in the district within 12 days.

Enraged villagers, joined by hundreds of farmers from across the district, protested against the forest department and demanded that an FIR be lodged against the department for its alleged negligence in addressing human wildlife conflict.

Ganapathi alias Gappu (49), an estate owner in Siddapura, is the victim. On Thursday morning, he was visiting his estate along with a few labourers when a lone wild elephant attacked him and allegedly trampled him to death.

This is the third death reported in 12 days after a 19 year old girl and a 50 year old woman were killed recently in the Madenadu and Valnur limits of the district.

In three months, a total of five people have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the district, inviting the wrath of villagers and farmers across Kodagu.

Hundreds of villagers, supported by farmers from across the district, gathered at the incident spot in Siddapura and protested against the forest department.

They demanded that an FIR be registered against the department for its alleged negligence in curbing wildlife movement into villages.