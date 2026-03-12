Tiger reserves in Karnataka suffer Rs 6 crore loss due to safari closure

MYSURU: The temporary closure of wildlife safari services at Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve between November 7 and February 21 has resulted in a combined revenue loss of nearly `6 crore for the two premier wildlife destinations.

According to data available with TNIE, the safari suspension during this period significantly impacted the income generated to the forest department. Among the two reserves, Bandipur Tiger Reserve reportedly suffered a loss of around Rs 2.5 crore. Meanwhile, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve recorded an even higher loss, amounting to approximately Rs 3.5 crore during the same period.

The decision to halt safari operations came in the wake of a series of tiger prowling incidents reported in the fringe villages surrounding the two protected forest areas. The incidents triggered widespread concern among residents and authorities after tigers reportedly killed three persons, injured several others, and preyed on multiple cattle in villages located along the forest boundaries.

Following these incidents, Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre announced temporarily suspension of safari activities as a precautionary measure, and to allow officials to intensify monitoring of tiger movement in the region. The decision, however, drew mixed reactions from different stakeholders.

While the safari suspension was meant to address the safety concerns and manage the situation on the ground, it had a significant financial impact on tourism in the region.