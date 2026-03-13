Bengaluru MLAs to have meeting soon on toxic content in vegetables and fruits

BENGALURU: Responding to the concerns expressed by BJP MLAs over the findings of a survey by an NGO that vegetables and fruits contain heavy metals and pesticide residues more than the permissible levels in Bengaluru, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that a meeting of MLAs from the city will soon be held on the matter. The meeting will be presided over by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Khandre said in the Assembly.

Quoting the survey findings, CN Ashwathnarayan of BJP said the presence of heavy metals, especially lead, in vegetables and fruits is a cause for concern. He said NGT had directed CPCB to take action in that regard. He favoured an inter-ministerial or departmental committee to look into the matter. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka expressed concern over the presence of toxic content in milk and poultry products.

Participating in the debate, Khandre said water and air pollution in Bengaluru had increased for many reasons. The city with a population of 1.4 crore needs many sewage treatment plants (STPs). He attributed the shortage of STPs to lack of land to build them. The GBA and PCB should make collective efforts to tackle water and air pollution in the city, he added.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge suggested that a committee be set up to recommend modern agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and forest management practices with the help of PCB. Awareness should be created on soil pollution and against use of toxic agents to clean vegetables and fruits, he said.

Milk adulterated with salt and sugar, says Boseraju

Salt and sugar adulteration have been detected in the milk to primary milk producers’ cooperative societies, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju said in the Council on Thursday. Responding to a question by Congress MLC Madhu G Madegowda on behalf of the CM, Boseraju said that RO adulteration test kits have been provided to all primary milk producers’ cooperative societies to detect adulteration in milk, and they are being tested. He said that the adulteration content and the milk received in the societies are being tested at the dairy stage as well. He stressed that no cases have been registered so far regarding the adulteration of milk supplied to dairies. He said that in case of adulteration, the milk is rejected and warnings are issued to the producers, the executive board and staff of the association.