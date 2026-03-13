Bennehalla bridge crash in Karnataka's Gadag forces students to walk 10km to reach towns

GADAG: At a time when the government is focusing on implementing AI and other advanced technologies in various departments, students of Kurlageri and its surrounding villages in Nargund taluk of Gadag district are struggling to reach their schools and colleges due to a lack of bus service.

The public transport came to a halt after the Bennehalla bridge on the Arabhavi-Challakere state highway collapsed last monsoon, and repair work is yet to begin.

Students appearing for their PU exams have been walking 10km every day to reach schools and colleges in Nargund, Navalgund and other towns for the past eight months. Hundreds of students from these villages, who will be appearing for SSLC exams beginning next week, are among these helpless victims.

Daily wage labourers hailing from the villages too are forced to walk 10km or travel about 25km on private transport to reach these towns.

The villagers said their complaints to local authorities fell on deaf ears. Last week, police officials saw students walking and helped them reach their examination centres on time.