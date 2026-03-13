Bitumen shortage halts Bengaluru road repairs as research on alternatives intensifies

BENGALURU: A shortage of bitumen has disrupted road repair works in Bengaluru, with contractors and engineers across the city’s five corporations reporting difficulties in procuring the essential road making material.

The situation has also renewed focus among scientists and researchers on finding affordable alternatives to bitumen amid global uncertainties affecting crude oil supply.

Contractors working with the Greater Bengaluru Authority said supplies of tar and bitumen have been inconsistent over the past few days, delaying scheduled maintenance works.

Venkata Chalapathy, a contractor appointed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority to supply bitumen, said they had not received any supplies in the past two days.

Orders for 50 tonnes were placed a week ago and a payment of Rs 50 lakh was also made. However, officials informed them that there was a short supply at the Karwar, Mangaluru and Chennai ports, from where materials are usually distributed to southern states.

He added that the cost of supply has also escalated sharply. Earlier, contractors were paying Rs 49,000 per tonne to procure bitumen, but in the last few days the price has increased to Rs 61,000 per tonne. “We have been told it will take around 20 days to supply the materials,” he said.

Pommala Sunil Kumar, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner, said that since the plant is located in the northern part of the city, the supply of materials is managed by their office.

He added that there has been a deficit in supply due to the shortage of raw materials and that a detailed report has been sought.

Explaining the requirement for road works, an engineer with the Greater Bengaluru Authority said around 250 tonnes of bitumen is required to undertake a month long repair programme.

To lay a kilometre long stretch of road, around 5 to 8 per cent bitumen is required along with aggregates including stones. Depending on the thickness of the road, the quantity of bitumen is determined.

“In this situation, white topped roads are the best alternative solution,” the engineer added.

However, experts said the shortage has also brought renewed attention to long term solutions for road construction materials.