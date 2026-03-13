BJP workers lay siege to forest office in Kodagu over rising wildlife conflict

MADIKERI: Kodagu district BJP workers on Friday laid siege to the forest department’s Aranya Bhavan office and blocked the Kushalnagar–Madikeri National Highway over the rising incidents of human–wildlife conflict.

The protest turned tense as party workers attempted to enter the forest department office, accusing officials and the state government of failing to address the increasing wildlife attacks in the district. Police personnel deployed at the site stopped the protesters from entering the premises and later warned of legal action when demonstrators blocked the highway.

The protest began around 11 am and continued until about 2 pm. Demonstrators blocked the highway after expressing anger over the delay in the arrival of Chief Conservator of Forests, Sonal Virshni, whom they had demanded to meet.

Police used barricades to prevent protesters from entering the office building, leading to heated exchanges between demonstrators and the police. After repeated warnings through loudspeaker announcements, protesters allowed vehicles to pass and continued their demonstration by the roadside.

Virshni later arrived at the spot around noon under police security as protesters tried to block her vehicle. Once she entered the office, the protesters submitted a petition listing several demands to the forest department and the state government.

The demands included Rs one crore compensation for families of victims who died in wild elephant attacks, implementation of scientific measures to prevent wildlife from entering villages, filing of FIRs against the forest department in cases of deaths caused by wildlife, and withdrawal of orders related to the takeover of C and D category land.

Several BJP leaders, including former MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K. G. Bopaiah, and MLC Suja Kushalappa, participated in the protest. They questioned the forest department about the utilisation of funds sanctioned to address wildlife conflict in the district.

The leaders also criticised the ruling Indian National Congress government in the state and warned that a district-wide bandh would be called if the issues related to wildlife conflict are not addressed.