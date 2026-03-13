Commercial cylinder supply to hotels only after a week: Karnataka minister K H Muniyappa

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said the situation is 'inevitable' and it is not possible to supply commercial cylinders to hotels for at least a week due to a lack of stock.

Instead, Muniyappa advised hotel owners to use electric stoves to prepare essential items, and expressed hope that the shortage of commercial cylinders would ease within 10 days.

He was replying to members M Nagaraju and Ivan D'Souza, in the Karnataka Legislative Council here on Friday during the 'zero hour' on the disruption in the supply of cylinders, demanding that the Food and Civil Supplies Minister intervene and resolve the gas trouble.

The legislators said the shortage has severely affected hotels, with some shutting down and others cutting their menu. They added that food preparation at paying guest accommodations, prasada distribution at temples, and even the functioning of autorickshaws have been impacted. They also flagged reports of cylinders being sold in the black market and a sharp rise in firewood prices.

Muniyappa said he held a meeting with oil marketing companies earlier in the day and informed the House that the limited supply of commercial cylinders would be prioritised for hospitals, hostels and residential schools to ensure preparation of essential food.

“Wherever there is a dire requirement for cylinders, we will supply them on a priority basis,” he said, urging hotel owners to wait for over a week until the situation stabilises.

Addressing complaints of black marketing, the minister said Deputy Commissioners and the Director General of Police have been instructed to maintain strict vigil.

He also told the House that two LPG tanker ships have reached India from the Strait of Hormuz, and around 12 more vessels are expected to arrive soon. Plans have been drawn up to streamline supply once the additional stock reaches the country, he added.