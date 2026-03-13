Committee to study carrying capacity of Bandipur forest, says Minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday told the assembly that an expert committee would submit a report on the carrying capacity of Bandipur forest to the state government.

Khandre said the tiger count has gone up from 12 in 1972 to 175 but the forest size has been shrinking.

The government had stopped the safari owing to farmers highlighting the increasing number of man-animal conflicts. The safari has now resumed and 35 percent of the revenue will be used for public outreach programmes on education and health in 72 villages on forest fringes, said Khandre.

Khandre was replying to a question on man-animal conflicts. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said over 4,000 people lost jobs when the safari was closed.