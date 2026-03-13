Cybercrime cases in Karnataka drop to 14,899 in 2025

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that the number of cybercrime cases in the state has come down because of their timely detection and awareness.

He was replying to a question by Govinda Raju of JDS in the Council. In 2023, the state recorded 22,225 cybercrime cases. By 2025, the number decreased to 14,899. This was possible because of the effective measures taken by the police department, Dr Parameshwara.

Expressing concern over cybercrimes, he said a technically qualified employee of a well-known company lost Rs 32 crore in a digital arrest case.

“Many bank accounts have been hacked, and educated and technically-skilled people are losing their hard-earned money in digital arrest cases. So far this year, 345 digital arrest cases involving Rs 115 crore have been registered, he said.

The state government has taken bold steps to tackle cybercrimes. Infosys has provided Rs 20 crore to the special work undertaken by the government to tackle cybercrimes. There is a plan to establish a cybercrime police station in each district headquarters, he said.

He said the state recorded 80,000 cybercrime cases in the past five years. The Union Home Ministry has launched a toll-free helpline: 1930 to help victims of cybercrimes. Measures have been taken to temporarily freeze bank accounts, he added.