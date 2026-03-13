Dr G Parameshwara: Karnataka’s transgender policy inclusive, and supportive

BENGALURU: In a sensitive discussion on transgender rights and challenges in the Karnataka Legislative Council, MLCs Bharathi Shetty and K Shivakumar highlighted the numerous challenges faced by the community, prompting Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to outline existing measures and commit to further action.

MLC Shetty raised key issues, including employment barriers, societal acceptance, and the need for broader support such as induction into defence forces, assistance for transgender films, and backing for initiatives undertaken for them. Dr Parameshwara acknowledged the “important humane issue” and explained the scientific and legal context:

“Genetically, XX is female and XY is male, this is accidental. Society generally accepts only men or women, though acceptance varies across nations. The Supreme Court’s 2014 judgment and other steps recognises transgenders’ concerns.”

He detailed Karnataka’s efforts in inclusivity -- the Karnataka Transgender Welfare Policy (2017) provides identity cards, Mahila Helpline access, and voter ID facilities. In 2020-21, the state introduced 1 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs across categories, leading to four selections in the Home department. He said a Transgender Protection Cell has been established, with a designated focal point officer in each police station.