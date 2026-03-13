Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj gets conditional bail

BENGALURU: The Special Court for People’s Representatives on Thursday granted conditional bail to KR Puram BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, the fifth accused in the murder case of rowdy-sheeter ‘Biklu Shiva’ alias Shiva Kumar.

The court granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties. The MLA has been directed to appear before the investigating officer on every second Sunday for three months between 9 am and 5 pm. He has also been barred from travelling without the court’s permission.

Basavaraj had been absconding after the High Court denied him bail. The Supreme Court had also rejected his bail plea.

He was arrested by CID officials at Kempegowda International Airport on February 13 and later remanded to judicial custody. The MLA was lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

Shiva Kumar was hacked to death on July 15 last year in connection with a land dispute near Halasuru. He was a rowdy-sheeter at the Bharathinagar police station.

A complaint in the case was filed by the victim’s mother at the Bharathinagar police station. The case is currently being investigated by the CID.