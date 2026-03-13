Karnataka Cabinet approves Bill to punish honour killings

BENGALURU: In a significant move, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava Eva Nammava) Bill 2026. It will be tabled in the ongoing joint session of legislature.

It is to provide freedom of choice in marriage and prevention and prohibition of caste-based crimes, prevent violation of human rights, bring honour to inter-caste marriage, prevent enforced caste-based discrimination in individual choices; and constitute ‘Eva Nammava Eva Nammava’ forum to solemnise inter-caste marriages.

Caste-based discrimination continues to persist as a serious social problem in Karnataka, and incidents of violence, threats, social and economic boycott, murder, harassment and psychological abuse committed in the name of “honour” against persons who choose inter-caste marriages are being reported, as per the draft bill.

Such acts constitute a grave violation of the right to equality, freedom, human dignity and personal autonomy guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, it added.

Although the presently applicable Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other general laws provide for punishment for offences such as murder, assault or criminal intimidation, they are inadequate to comprehensively address crimes motivated by the social notion of caste-based

“honour”, including their specific nature, the need for preventive protection, institutional safeguards for inter-caste married couples, measures for rehabilitation and restoration, and mechanisms for speedy trial, it justified.