Karnataka Excise department earns Rs 36,492 crore, but sales graph shows 0.51 per cent dip

BENGALURU: The Excise department has earned revenue of Rs 36,492.47 crore from April to the end of February 2025, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju said in the Upper House on Thursday. Replying to a question by Congress member M Nagaraju during Question Hour on behalf of the Excise Minister, Boseraju said there has been a decline of 0.51 per cent in liquor sales by the end of February in the current financial year, compared to the previous financial year.

In Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, border districts of Kolar, Tumakuru and Raichur, there has been a decline in liquor sales due to fewer customers coming into the state from outside to buy liquor. Beer sales decreased by 14.59 per cent by the end of January. This is due to heavy rain in some districts and change in weather, which has led to a drop in beer sales.

The minister also informed the Council that the government has formed a resource mobilization committee to analyze the prevailing tax system and make appropriate recommendations to increase revenue collection, and further action will be taken after the committee report is received.