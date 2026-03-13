Karnataka Excise department earns Rs 36,492 crore, but sales graph shows 0.51 per cent dip

BENGALURU: The Excise department has earned revenue of Rs 36,492.47 crore from April to the end of February 2025, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju said in the Upper House on Thursday. Replying to a question by Congress member M Nagaraju during Question Hour on behalf of the Excise Minister, Boseraju said there has been a decline of 0.51 per cent in liquor sales by the end of February in the current financial year, compared to the previous financial year.
In Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, border districts of Kolar, Tumakuru and Raichur, there has been a decline in liquor sales due to fewer customers coming into the state from outside to buy liquor. Beer sales decreased by 14.59 per cent by the end of January. This is due to heavy rain in some districts and change in weather, which has led to a drop in beer sales.
The minister also informed the Council that the government has formed a resource mobilization committee to analyze the prevailing tax system and make appropriate recommendations to increase revenue collection, and further action will be taken after the committee report is received.
“Several steps have been taken to prevent counterfeit liquor from entering the state from Goa, and cases are being registered against irregularities under the Excise Act. One person accused in Raichur district has been exiled to Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, and action against eight accused under the Goonda Act is under investigation.
A proposal was submitted to the Assistant Commissioner of Sedam sub-division under the Deportation Act against four accused in Chittapur district of Kalaburagi district,” Boseraju said, and added that preventive action has been taken against six accused in the zone, meetings held at the district level and necessary instructions given to all executive officers to curb irregularities.
In the past three years, 123 non-bailable cases have been registered against liquor transportation from Goa; 87 vehicles have been seized, and 77 accused have been arrested. The value of liquor seized is Rs 13.68 crore, he said.