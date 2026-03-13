Karnataka government orders premature release of 30 life convicts

BENGALURU: As many as 30 life convicts lodged at different prisons in Karnataka will be released prematurely on the grounds of good conduct.

The premature release is according to the recommendations of the Life Convict Review (LCR) Committee.

The State Government on Wednesday ordered the premature release of the 30 life convicts along with the approval from the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution. The LCR examined 54 cases from different central prisons and selected 30 life convicts.

Of the 30 life convicts, three are women. The women convicts are presently lodged in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Women Central Prison in Shivamogga.

From the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, 14 life convicts will be released. From Mysuru prison, one woman life convict will be released and from Belagavi, two life convicts, including a woman will be released.

From the Kalaguragi prison, two life convicts, including a woman, will be released. From Shivamogga prison, one life convict and from Vijayapura, five life convicts will be released. From Ballari prison, three life convicts and from Dharwad prison, one life convict will be released.

One woman life convict is getting released from the Women Central Prison in Shivamogga.