Karnataka HC orders probe into encounter of rape-murder accused

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered a judicial magistrate enquiry into the alleged 2025 police encounter of a migrant labourer, who was accused of rape and murder of a minor girl in Hubballi-Dharwad.

The HC said the enquiry report should be submitted on June 8, 2026. Referring to the directions issued by the Supreme Court in People’s Union for Civil Liberties, the division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha directed that those norms must be strictly observed in all cases of death and grievous injury in police encounters by treating them as law declared under Article 141 of the Constitution of India.

The judicial magistrate concerned should also bear in mind the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission for conducting an inquiry in cases of death in custody or in the course of police action, said the HC, in the order passed recently.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation, filed in 2025 by People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka, and Dr Madhu Bhushan. The counsel said instead of filing an FIR for custodial death, it was filed against the accused-deceased, and no police officials were named.

There should be a magisterial enquiry in accordance with Section 196 of the BNSS. An enquiry by an Executive Magistrate was conducted, which is not in conformity with the directions issued by the apex court, the counsel argued.