Karnataka’s AI panel to ensure ethics, data security

BENGALURU: In order to facilitate ethicality and transparency in the usage and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Karnataka government constituted a Committee on Responsible Artificial Intelligence on Thursday.

It will develop a Responsible AI policy and implementation roadmap for Karnataka, and is scheduled to submit an interim report in 60 days, and a final set of recommendations in 90 days.

“The committee brings together leading experts from industry, academia and policy to help shape a governance framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding transparency, accountability and citizen trust.

This initiative will help Karnataka continue to lead in building an AI ecosystem that is both cutting-edge and responsible,” said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

‘Responsible AI’ panel holds meet on Day one

The committee, which held its first meeting on the same day as its constitution, is chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan. As per the meeting held on Thursday, the committee is tasked with developing a risk classification framework for AI systems used in governance, categorising applications based on potential impact and risk levels, and recommending a Responsible AI policy framework for adoption across government departments. This will be in alignment with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, sectoral laws and the country’s digital public infrastructure. Security of personal data will be a priority as well.