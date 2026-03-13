LPG crisis puts Karnataka's wedding caterers in a fix

BENGALURU: The ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and priority being accorded to domestic users and essential institutions have begun affecting the wedding industry, leaving caterers struggling to manage large-scale bookings.

Industry representatives say the situation has created uncertainty for several weddings scheduled for the coming days that had been booked months in advance.

Ramesh Reddy, president of the Karnataka Wedding Halls Owners Association, said they have submitted a representation to the state’s food and civil supplies minister seeking urgent intervention.

“Most weddings have already been fixed and invitation cards distributed. Each function involves cooking for around 1,500 guests. If the supply situation continues like this, it may become difficult to manage after the next two or three days,” Reddy said.

AVS Nagaraj, the owner of AVS Nagaraj Enterprises, said, “Most of the wedding bookings are already confirmed and arrangements have been made. Suddenly this problem of LPG shortage cropped up, and we do not know how to proceed,” he said. Sourcing cylinders through alternative channels has also become difficult. Suggestions to switch to alternatives such as induction stoves or biofuels are impractical for large gatherings, he said.

Sri Maiyya Catering owner Anantha Maiyya said caterers may be forced to cancel orders if the shortage continues. “We have already taken orders for upcoming events, but gas supply is not coming regularly. The situation is such that we can neither proceed with the work nor cancel it easily,” he said.

“People are looking to buy LPG in the black market, but even there it is not available. Without fuel, managing large wedding functions is extremely difficult,” he added.