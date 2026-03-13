Stress, screen time fuel rise in sleep problems in cities, say Doctors

BENGALURU: Stress, excessive screen time and irregular lifestyles are increasingly disrupting sleep patterns among urban residents, doctors said ahead of World Sleep Day, on March 13.

Medical experts say the fast-paced lifestyle in cities such as Bengaluru, coupled with late-night work schedules and digital habits, is contributing to a rise in sleep-related complaints across age groups.

Prolonged exposure to screens late at night is a major factor affecting sleep quality, said Ravichandra MRK, Clinical Lead of Sleep Medicine at Narayana Health. Blue light from televisions, smartphones and laptops suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep, thereby disrupting the body’s circadian rhythm and delaying sleep onset.

Binge-watching on OTT platforms and constant scrolling on social media also keep the brain in a state of stimulation, making it difficult to fall asleep.

Doctors say many patients approach them with symptoms such as headaches, fatigue and poor concentration, which are often linked to inadequate sleep.

According to Sridhar Sreenivasan G, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Vasavi Hospitals, irregular sleep schedules, late-night mobile phone use and delayed dinners are now common among patients across age groups. Sleep deprivation caused by excessive smartphone use is particularly common among young people and can trigger comorbidities such as migraines and hypertension. Late-night socialising and extended work hours also contribute to sleep disturbances.