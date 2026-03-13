Yelahanka power station closure not to hit supply in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state energy department on Thursday said the shutdown of the 350 MW gas power station in Yelahanka will not affect the state’s capacity to meet the rising demand for power in summer. On Thursday, the state recorded the highest demand in the last two years – 18,800 MW, at 10.30 am.

Last year on March 7 and 19, the state recorded the next highest demands of 18,395 MW.

“Due to the West Asia conflict, Gas Authority of India (GAIL) has stopped gas supply to Yelahanka gas power plant. Gas demand in other sectors is more essential at the moment. Shutting down of the Yelahanka plant will not affect power generation at least for sometime,” said a Karnataka Power Corporation Limited official. There is an uptick in solar power generation. There is also power supply from other sources which can meet the rising demand, he said.

The state’s total power generation is 36,000-37,000 MW of which around 56% is from renewable energy sources.