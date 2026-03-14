Fishing hit on Mangaluru coast amid LPG crisis

MANGALURU: Severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has forced fishing boats on the Mangaluru coast to partly halt operations.

Mangaluru Fishing Harbour hosts over 1,500 vessels, primarily purse seiners and trawlers. Mechanised boat owners from Mangaluru said that due to poor catch, many boats have already been forced to stay ashore, and the shortage of cylinders has worsened their situation.

According to the boat owners, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been stopped for the past three days, and soon, fishing operations will come to a complete halt. Sameer, a boat owner, said, “We pay Rs 1,800 per 19kg commercial cylinder.

The cylinder suppliers have all of a sudden informed us that there is no supply. Alternatives to cylinders are kerosene stoves, but since their usage is minimal, they are not available in sufficient quantities. There is no adequate supply of kerosene,” he said. They also said that the price in the black market has gone up to Rs 5,000.

“How are we going to survive for the remaining two months of the fishing season? During the monsoon, we will be unemployed as there will be a fishing ban,” another boat owner said. He also requested the government to direct dealers to supply cylinders to fishing boats.