Karnataka HC issues notice to state on allotment of vet college land for judges' quarters

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Veterinary Association (KVA) and three others have moved the Karnataka High Court against the allotment of 7 acres of land of the Veterinary College in Hebbal in the city, of which four acres is for the construction of residential quarters for the judges of the high court and three acres for the construction of a Human Super Speciality Hospital.

After hearing the petition challenging the order dated January 8, 2026, passed by the state government approving the allotment of land, the division bench comprising Justice D K Singh and Justice T M Nadaf issued notice to the state government on Friday.

KVA, an association of veterinary doctors, was joined by three other bodies, such as Bangalore Veterinary College Alumni Association, Senior Veterinarians’ Association, and Dairy Science College Alumni Association, as the petitioners in filing this petition.

It was stated that the KVA addressed letters to the state government, requesting withdrawal of the government order approving the allocation of 7 acres of land belonging to the Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Science University (KVAFSU) and situated at the Veterinary College campus at Hebbal for non-veterinary purposes.

The petitioners said the reduction of the lands of the veterinary college will impair undergraduate and postgraduate programs and future expansion. The lands of the veterinary college serve as a lung space for Bengaluru city and also a habitat for various rare species of plants, birds and snakes. The introduction of residential and human healthcare facilities would pose biosecurity and public health risks, it said.