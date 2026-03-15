Amendment robs us of right to determine gender: Activists

BENGALURU: Transgender activists and community leaders have raised concerns over the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying it could weaken the right of transgender and gender-diverse persons to identify their own gender.

Trans rights activist Akkai Padmashali, appointed to a Supreme Court committee for transgender rights, said the amendment threatens the rights recognised by the Supreme Court in NALSA vs Union of India.

“The judgment clearly recognised that every individual has the right to self-determine their gender identity. Taking away that right will push the community backwards after years of struggle,” she said.

Activists said the amendment moves towards medical control over gender identity. “Gender identity is about how a person understands one self. It cannot be decided by a medical board or through biological tests,” said gender-fluid writer Ritash, adding that requiring certification could create barriers for people who do not undergo medical transition.

Activists criticised the proposal to introduce medical boards and district-level approval for recognising transgender identities. “Earlier, people could declare their gender identity themselves. Now the government wants officials and doctors to decide who is transgender,” said trans activist Uma P.