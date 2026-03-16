e-Aasthi portal a sham, say property buyers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Several residents in Bengaluru believe that the government’s automatic property mutation system is a sham, as it is not functioning as promised. Despite valid e-Khata and Electronic Property ID numbers, ownership updates are not appearing on the e-Aasthi portal. The Aadhaar-based e-KYC also fails, forcing property buyers to visit corporation offices for manual processing, they said.
Preeti Abhishek (name changed) from North Bengaluru, who purchased a property towards the end of 2025, said they were told the mutation would be completed within two weeks.
“Since then, we have been continuously checking the status and even lodged a complaint with the customer care number, but there has been no progress,” she said. “Eventually, we visited the zonal office and submitted the relevant documents, yet the mutation is pending. If the system is supposed to be automatic, why are citizens still forced to run from office to office?” she questioned.
In another case, Ramesh Kumar (name changed) registered a property on January 23, 2026. Weeks later, when they entered the EPID on the portal, the system still showed “No Data Available”. “We were ultimately forced to apply for mutation manually and submit documents at the office,” he said.
A resident from South Bengaluru also reported a similar issue, stating that although the property details should have been updated in his name, the portal continues to show the previous owner’s details, forcing him to approach the office in person to submit an application.
Ateeque Koppal, a social activist who followed up such cases, said, “The government announced the system to eliminate manual intervention, yet GBA officials are still insisting that citizens submit physical documents – the digital system exists only on paper and not in reality.”
Responding to the complaints, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the system is largely functioning. “A few people may have individual complaints. That can happen in any system. But by and large, we are aware that the automatic property mutation system is working well,” he said.
“There will always be room for improvement. We will definitely look into individual issues and resolve them if any problems are found,” Maheshwar Rao added.