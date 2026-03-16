e-Aasthi portal a sham, say property buyers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Several residents in Bengaluru believe that the government’s automatic property mutation system is a sham, as it is not functioning as promised. Despite valid e-Khata and Electronic Property ID numbers, ownership updates are not appearing on the e-Aasthi portal. The Aadhaar-based e-KYC also fails, forcing property buyers to visit corporation offices for manual processing, they said.

Preeti Abhishek (name changed) from North Bengaluru, who purchased a property towards the end of 2025, said they were told the mutation would be completed within two weeks.

“Since then, we have been continuously checking the status and even lodged a complaint with the customer care number, but there has been no progress,” she said. “Eventually, we visited the zonal office and submitted the relevant documents, yet the mutation is pending. If the system is supposed to be automatic, why are citizens still forced to run from office to office?” she questioned.

In another case, Ramesh Kumar (name changed) registered a property on January 23, 2026. Weeks later, when they entered the EPID on the portal, the system still showed “No Data Available”. “We were ultimately forced to apply for mutation manually and submit documents at the office,” he said.