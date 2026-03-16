Woman hangs self in Bengaluru, dowry harassment suspected

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman has died by hanging herself in Yelahanka New Town police limits. The victim’s parents suspect that their daughter, Shruthi, was murdered and the accused have staged it as a suicide.

Harassment for dowry is suspected as the cause for the death. A complaint was registered against her husband and in-laws.

The incident occured at her husband Pawan Kalyan’s house in Brindavan Layout on Saturday. The couple from Pavagada, Tumakuru, got married in December, 2024. The police have arrested the victim’s husband on charges of dowry death.

SUICIDE HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.