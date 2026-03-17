‘Embarrassment to govt’: CM Siddaramaiah writes to ministers over unanswered questions in Assembly

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday wrote to all his cabinet colleagues, expressing dissatisfaction over their departments failing to answer legislators’ written questions during the legislature session, stating that it had caused embarrassment to the government.

He attached the list of department-wise questions that were not answered from the 1st to 9th sessions of the 16th Assembly of Karnataka Legislative Assembly (2023-2026). He pointed out that only 90 out of 245 questions had been answered so far.

"The fact that the answers to the questions pending to be answered in the House regarding their department have not been sent so far has caused inconvenience to the members of the Assembly in discussing them in the House. This has caused great embarrassment to the government and has undermined the rights of the MLAs and the dignity of the House", he stated.

As the Speaker expressed his deep dissatisfaction in the House, the Department Secretaries have been directed to immediately provide an explanation regarding the non-sending of answers to the questions to be answered by their department to the Legislative Assembly in a timely manner, he informed.

In the event of non-sending of answers, a separate letter should be sent to the concerned MLAs and a specific time should be given for providing the information, he advised.