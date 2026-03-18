Belagavi mayoral poll: BJP intensifies last-minute talks, names yet to be finalised

BELAGAVI: Political activity in the Belagavi City Corporation reached a fever pitch on Tuesday as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up last-minute consultations ahead of the crucial mayoral election scheduled for March 18.

With the Mayor’s post reserved for a General Category Woman and the Deputy Mayor’s post for the General Category, intense internal lobbying for the top posts has made the contest both complex and closely watched.

A key meeting of the BJP core committee is expected to be held hours before the poll on Wednesday morning, where one candidate each for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be finalised, according to top party sources. As many as seven aspirants are in the fray for the Mayor’s post, while five leaders are vying for the Deputy Mayor’s position. The political spotlight is firmly fixed on this decisive meeting, which is likely to shape the city’s power structure.

According to party insiders, community representation is expected to play a decisive role in the selection process. The weaver's community has emerged as a strong contender, especially after MLA Abhay Patil had earlier indicated that the Mayor’s post could be given to a candidate from the community. This assurance has now resurfaced, intensifying speculation that the post may go to a weaver representative.

Sources suggest that if current equations hold, BJP corporator Preeti Kamkar is emerging as a frontrunner for the Mayor’s post. Other corporators in the race include Netravati Bhagwat, Reshma Kamakar, Deepali Topagi, Savita Patil, Roopa Chikkaladinni and Veena Vijayapure.

However, party leaders remain cautious and are unwilling to confirm any name until an official announcement is made. The large number of aspirants itself reflects the high stakes involved.