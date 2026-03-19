12 Kogilu evictees get Hakku Patras under RGHCL

BENGALURU: Months after the demolition of the slums at Kogilu in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency, the state government on Wednesday issued Hakku Patras (title deeds) to 12 out of 61 selected families. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda distributed the Hakku Patras.

Officials at the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) said the Hakku Patras recipients are being accommodated in a multi-storey building with a total capacity of 1,187 flats (1-BHK) at Byappanahalli, near Chaleti under the Byatarayanapura Assembly segment.

“Not just the slum dwellers from Kogilu, temporary title deeds were given to a few other members, including applicants from Hedge Nagar and Bagalur. Out of the 165 families evicted at Kogilu, the department selected only 61 families.

Of these, only 12 families could produce domicile certificates and all other necessary documents and complete the process by paying Rs 50,000 deposit,” said RGHCL Managing Director Parashuram Shinnalkar.

Officials in the housing department said the remaining 49 selected families have been asked to submit the necessary documents at the earliest.

Out of the applications received from 165 families evicted from Kogilu Layout, 104 were rejected on various grounds. Even as 30 families did not have domicile certificates, another 20 were migrants.

Of the remaining applications, 16 did not have correct addresses, 13 lacked complete documents, eight families had applied at two different places and nine applicants already had a house, the officials said.