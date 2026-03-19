Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of RSIs killed in road accident

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of three newly recruited Reserve Sub-Inspectors (RSI) who died in a horrific road accident near Heggere Gate in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district on Sunday. The CM also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to those injured in the accident.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. I pray that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace and their family members find the strength to bear the pain,” the CM stated, announcing the compensation.

On Sunday, RSIs Amaresh Bargi, 29, from Virupapura village in Sindhanur region of Raichur district, Sachin, 29, from Kuduvalki village in Tirthahalli, Shivamogga district, and Manjunatha Dharimani, 32, from Karatagi in Koppal district, died in the accident.

Mahantesh Bommannavar, 30, from Belagavi, a Civil PSI and L Eshwar, 28, from Hurulugallu village in Sagar taluk, Shivamogga district, had sustained injuries. The five newly-inducted PSIs were en route to attend the wedding of their colleague Veeresh, who had recently been appointed RSI, at Valmiki Bhavan in Ballari on Sunday.