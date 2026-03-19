Karnataka Legislative Council passes bills regulating outdoor ads, transfer of cops

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council on Wednesday passed two bills -- one on regulating outdoor advertisements in the limits of municipalities and the other on transfer of police officers.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh tabled the Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Opposing the fee to be imposed on advertisement hoardings erected on private properties, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “If the government imposes such a fee, then such properties must be exempted from property tax.”

Opposition members opposed the tax on advertisements displayed on bullock carts, horse carriages, cycle rickshaws and bicycles. BJP member CT Ravi said that it would not be a surprise if the ruling Congress levies tax on “air” in the coming days. MLC K Shivakumar said advertisement hoardings in front of heritage buildings and at prominent junctions in cities and towns should not be allowed.