Karnataka woman seeks suo motu case against suspended cop, alleges police shielding officer

MANGALURU: Sumathi Nayak, a resident of Karkala, has demanded that police register a suo motu case against Moodabidri police inspector Sandesh, who has been suspended from duty over an alleged sexual harassment case. She has also urged authorities to examine his mobile phone and bank statements as part of a thorough investigation.

Nayak said that audio and video clips circulating on social media clearly capture the inspector speaking obscenely and dancing in a police uniform. She asserted that this evidence is sufficient to initiate a suo motu case against him. However, she alleged that senior police officials are trying to protect the officer, raising serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the Mangaluru police investigation.

She further claimed that despite a complaint filed by Prafulla Naik’s son with the district legal authority, and directions reportedly issued by a judge to register an FIR, no action has been taken so far.

Responding to allegations against her, Nayak said her sister, Prafulla Naik, is making baseless claims to defame her family. She denied accusations related to a prostitution case at Madivala Police Station, stating she was given a clean chit and has documents to support her claim.