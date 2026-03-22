Karnataka bypolls: Cong fields Meti's son in Bagalkot, Shamanur's grandson in Davanagere South

BENGALURU: Congress on Sunday announced Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as the party candidates for Assembly by-polls to Bagalkot and Davangere South assembly constituencies, respectively. While Umesh Meti is the son of former minister late H Y Meti, Samarth Mallikarjun is the grandson of former MLA late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Bypolls for the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies were necessitated following the deaths of Congress MLAs H Y Meti, a Kuruba leader and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a Veerashiva Lingayath strong man, respectively.

Samarth, the son of horticulture minister SS Mallikarjun and Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun, had filed his nomination papers on Friday, much before the high command took a call.

He will file the papers again on Monday with the 'B form' of the party, likely in the company of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Muslims, who make up a sizable voter base of over 75,000 compared to the Lingayats, Samarth's community, had staked a claim for the seat. However, the party's high command decided to field a family member of the deceased legislator.

The community claimed that Shamanuru had promised to vacate the seat for them when he retired from electoral politics.